Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

