MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. MutualFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $277.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MutualFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,125 shares of company stock worth $283,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

