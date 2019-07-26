MU Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.9% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. 3,024,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,088. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

