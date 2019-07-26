MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €242.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($247.67) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.21 ($240.94).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX traded up €5.10 ($5.93) during trading on Thursday, reaching €227.80 ($264.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a twelve month high of €227.40 ($264.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is €210.05.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.