MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of MTS Systems worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MTS Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 187.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $54,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $233.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.