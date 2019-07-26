MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report $172.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.34 million and the lowest is $171.61 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $171.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $723.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.00 million to $725.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $727.73 million, with estimates ranging from $720.63 million to $736.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a net margin of 26.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

MSG Networks stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 2,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,960. MSG Networks has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

