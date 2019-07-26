Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Morphic alerts:

NASDAQ MORF opened at $19.74 on Monday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 833,333 shares of company stock worth $12,499,995 over the last ninety days.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.