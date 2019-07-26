Morgan Stanley Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $235.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.75. 23,090,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,561,832. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.74. The stock has a market cap of $584.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

