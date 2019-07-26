Morgan Stanley Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $100.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.10. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.