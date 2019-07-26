Morgan Stanley Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $247.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $247.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $73.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.02 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $960.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,786,000 after acquiring an additional 417,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,376,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,725,000 after acquiring an additional 241,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after acquiring an additional 295,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

