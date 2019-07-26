Monkey Project Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $113,624.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 6,867,956 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

