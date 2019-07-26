Moneywise Inc. Sells 5,306 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.48. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

