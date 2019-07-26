Moneywise Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 1,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

