Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.4% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $39,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 99.0% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 328,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

