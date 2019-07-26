Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $2.58-2.68 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.58-2.68 EPS.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $20.95 on Friday, hitting $135.42. 1,642,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,471. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.58. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Longbow Research began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total transaction of $2,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,158,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,819,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,682,000 after buying an additional 513,503 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

