MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95,981 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 605,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 207,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

