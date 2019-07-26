Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $28,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SQ traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 427,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,981. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.
In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
