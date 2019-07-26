Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $28,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 427,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,981. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.