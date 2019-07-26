Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,182,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,810. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $284.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

