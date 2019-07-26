Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.75. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

