Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 26,033,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,654,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

