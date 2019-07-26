Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 7,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 74.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 109.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 44.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,773,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $781,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,875 shares of company stock worth $10,891,028. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $88.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

