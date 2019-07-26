Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $337,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,124,703.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.22. 568,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,852. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.