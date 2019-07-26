Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

PSX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. 1,167,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.