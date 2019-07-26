Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,234. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.