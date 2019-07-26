MinexCoin (MNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $74,883.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $379,885.00 and approximately $74,883.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00295532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01659996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00122279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,360,975 coins and its circulating supply is 5,717,892 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

