Mincoin Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $49,710.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00952016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 543.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,675,097 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

