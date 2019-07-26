Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 18,516 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $5,860,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 567,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.