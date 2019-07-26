Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.14 Million Stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 212,498 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Evergy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 21,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,710. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $233,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $57,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $645,410 in the last ninety days.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

