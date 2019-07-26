Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41, 165,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 273,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Scientific stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.29% of Milestone Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

