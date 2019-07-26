Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million.

Shares of MPB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 4,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.54. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.