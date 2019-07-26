Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million.

Shares of MPB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 4,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.54. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Earnings History for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

