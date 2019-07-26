Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Micron Solutions shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,191 shares.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Solutions in the first quarter valued at $10,332,000.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

