Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 186.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. 28,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

