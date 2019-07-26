Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384. The stock has a market cap of $368.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

