Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Investec cut Standard Chartered to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a top pick rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 392.20 ($5.12). 1,654,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89). The firm has a market cap of $676.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.94.

In other news, insider Craig Donaldson acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.