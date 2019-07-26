Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00009328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, QBTC and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $65.80 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.62 or 0.02208246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00062328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,205,219 coins and its circulating supply is 71,931,364 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, RightBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.