Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Up 74.6% in July

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $177.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

