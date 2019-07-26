Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.Meritage Homes also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

