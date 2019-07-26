Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 2,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

