Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $63,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 314,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 301,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.