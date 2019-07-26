Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,550.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $417,945.00 and approximately $10,550.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.01149441 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004549 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

