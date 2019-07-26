Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Wynn Macau in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,973. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

