Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 115.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.8% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 64.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 121,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $102.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

