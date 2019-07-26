MedicCoin Trading Down 32.9% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $54,166.00 and $401.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 282,830,024 coins and its circulating supply is 282,829,587 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.