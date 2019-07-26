Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 120,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

