Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $346,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,569,000 after buying an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 266.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,505,000 after buying an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $59,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,366,000 after buying an additional 730,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $979,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,412,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $551,745.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock worth $5,383,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

