Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $381,000 Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Xerox were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 751.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 534.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 45,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

