Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 3,397 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 431,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

