McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 140.13 ($1.83).

Shares of LON MCS opened at GBX 142.10 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 103.10 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.60 ($1.90). The company has a market capitalization of $763.55 million and a PE ratio of 18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.08.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

