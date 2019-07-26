MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.38. MBT Financial shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 1,607 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBTF shares. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get MBT Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBT Financial during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 58,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF)

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.