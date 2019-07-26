MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,901. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

